Ayrshire College launches courses in partnership with Taylor Wimpey West Scotland

Ayrshire College has formally partnered with Taylor Wimpey West Scotland for two of its courses starting at the Ayr Campus in August 2020.

The Taylor Wimpey Training Academy courses in Bricklaying and Joinery will give students the opportunity to work closely with one of the largest homebuilding companies in the UK.

Taylor Wimpey West Scotland has a number of sites in Ayrshire and is already a key partner in the delivery of construction courses in Ayrshire College. All of their bricklaying and joinery apprentices in the West of Scotland complete their offsite training with the college.

Now Taylor Wimpey West Scotland’s partnership with Ayrshire College has been taken to the next level with the sponsorship of the bricklaying and joinery courses at the Ayr campus.

As part of their course, and to help support talented individuals looking to enter the construction industry, Taylor Wimpey West Scotland will assist students by providing site visits and work experience on live developments in Ayrshire. Students will also be able to regularly speak to members of the Taylor Wimpey Management Team, who will be able to give the students first hand advice as to how to kick start their career in the industry.

Although students will not be guaranteed an apprenticeship or employment with Taylor Wimpey on completion of the course, the

Taylor Wimpey team see this as the ideal preparation for their own in-house apprenticeship scheme.

Investing and developing a young and talented workforce who can deliver high-quality work is a priority for the business, as Brian Henderson, Production Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland explains: “Future-proofing our talent pool is very important if we are to continue to deliver the high-quality homes that our customers expect.

“Working closely with Ayrshire College means that we can ensure that students are equipped with the skills that we need to drive our business and the industry forward.

“These two courses are a fantastic first step into an industry that offers many ways to develop and succeed every day that you work in it.”

Ayrshire College Principal Carol Turnbull visited Taylor Wimpey’s Princess Gate development in Troon this week to officially launch the courses and to talk to current apprentices working with the homebuilder.

Carol Turnbull said: “Our lecturing team has worked really closely with Taylor Wimpey to make sure the courses meet their needs, and the students’ needs.

“We’re working with industry to put on courses that Taylor Wimpey know will suit them and that they’ll recruit from. I think it’s a really exciting initiative and we want to do much more of that.”

Cameron Bell, Head of Construction Technology, Trades, Motor Vehicle and Horticulture at Ayrshire College, adds: “Ayrshire College is delighted to be entering this innovative and forward-looking partnership with Taylor Wimpey West Scotland.

“These courses demonstrate the commitment of both organisations to help young people develop the skills required for a successful career in a thriving business.

“Ayrshire College has a vision to raise aspirations, inspire achievement and increase opportunities for all of Ayrshire’s communities and this partnership is undoubtedly a significant milestone in achieving this ambition.”

The Taylor Wimpey Training Academy: Bricklaying and Joinery courses have now opened for applications. Applications can be made on Ayrshire College’s website by searching for ‘Taylor Wimpey’ in the course search box. For more information about apprenticeship opportunities at Taylor Wimpey visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/careers