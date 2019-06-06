Girvan’s Early Years Centre enjoys a fun literacy week event

Girvan Early Years Centre’s language and literacy week was about bringing families into the centre to share how language and literacy can be part of everyday life with minimum expense.

The team had set up all areas of the centre with language and literacy experiences which the children and their families could freely explore.

Girvan Early Years Centre language week

Throughout the week visitors from Girvan Primary shared stories with the children and read and performed the Gruffalo in Scots. The centre also had a visit from pupils at Girvan Academy demonstrating a variety of musical instruments.

Throughout the week members of the Employability and Skills Team , Adult Literacy Development Team and family nurses all successfully engaged with families of children who attend the centre.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “It was a fantastic week thanks to everyone who played an important role in ensuring it was such a success.”

