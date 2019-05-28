Local folk tales inspire artist

Ayrshire folk tales feature prominently in a critically acclaimed work by Renee Hunter for this year’s University of Dundee Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design and Architecture Degree Show.

Renee (22), from Maybole, is one of more than 300 students exhibiting at this year’s Degree Show in V&A Dundee. The work she produced as part of her Art & Philosophy degree course combines folk tales from Ayrshire with work of psychoanalysis C.J Jung to explore life and reality.

The exhibition piece that has won Maybole's Renee Hunter critical acclaim at the Dundee University Degree Show

Renee produced intense drawings inspired by the myths of Johnnie Faa, Maggie Osborne and Sawney Bean, which she then turned into screen prints, adding modern elements to highlight that the themes within are still relevant to contemporary life such as discrimination, objectification, racism and barbarity.

Renee’s striking and thought-provoking work has been singled out for praise in reviews of the Degree Show in several publications, including The Scotsman and The Skinny.

“I have combined Jung’s investigation of the self with my love and intrigue for South Ayrshire’s mythologies and folk tales,” said Renee. “They reveal parts of my heritage that are becoming lost in a world reluctant to look back at our past. When exploring each myth, it is apparent that although the story may be old, the themes within them are still common to our modern society. They can never become disconnected to our species as they reveal the psychic truths of our reality.”