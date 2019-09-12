Maybole Community Campus plans moves forward

A new Maybole Community Campus is to be built in the first phase of a nationwide £1 billion investment programme.

South Ayrshire Council is proposing to build a new community campus within the grounds of Carrick Academy.

The new campus will include Carrick Academy, St Cuthbert’s Primary and the amalgamation of Cairn Primary and Gardenrose Primary as a new non-denominational primary school.

The new campus will also have a range of state of the art learning and leisure facilitie

Work on the Maybole Community Campus is expected to be completed in 2023.

A public consultation was held last year where people had the opportunity to have their say on the proposals.

The Scottish Government will contribute funding of between £220 million and £275 million in partnership with local authorities across the country to replace 26 schools, with a further phase of investment to be announced within 12 months.

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “Creating and maintaining high quality, fit for purpose educational facilities demonstrates to pupils, teachers, staff and the community how valuable learning is.

“The progress made through Scotland’s Schools for the Future has had a significant impact on the condition of schools across the country – almost 90 per cent of pupils are learning in schools in good or satisfactory condition.

“We are committed to making even more progress and I have seen myself the urgency with which some schools require updating.

“The first phase of the £1 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme prioritises schools in need of updating or where there are significant capacity issues, as identified by local authorities, to ensure rapid progress where most required.”

Kerry Alexander, director of infrastructure finance and programmes at the Scottish Futures Trust, said: “As programme managers we are very much looking forward to working with our public sector partners on the Learning Estate Investment Programme to deliver world-class learning environments to support the future educational needs of learners, as well as providing vibrant community facilities for everyone to enjoy and benefit from.”