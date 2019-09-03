New Police Liaison Officer for Ayrshire College

Ayrshire College has appointed a new Police Liaison Officer, a partnership post created and funded between Ayrshire College and Police Scotland.

Elizabeth Burnet, who has nine years’ experience in the Police service, replaces Kimberley Bradford in the position.

Elizabeth has previous experience of Ayrshire College, spending time working with Prince’s Trust and HIVE students at the college over the past year.

The Police Liaison Officer’s role is to support and provide guidance to students and staff, to engage and enhance interaction between the police and the college community, and deliver intervention and prevention workshops to raise awareness and provide a better understanding of areas of concern to students and staff.

Elizabeth’s time will be split between each main campus of Ayrshire College.

Elizabeth said: “I enjoyed working with the Prince’s Trust students last year, and I found the college to be a very friendly place. So, I thought since I enjoyed that so much, I should apply for this role.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and doing all of my workshops and inputs. Kimberley did a lot of good work here over the last three years, so I want to keep that going and build on that.

“If anyone wants to get in touch, feel free to email me at elizabeth.burnet@ayrshire.ac.uk and we can arrange an appointment.”