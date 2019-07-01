Non-English speakers college celebrations

Ayrshire College has been celebrating the achievements of its foreign students learning to speak English.

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses have been delivered through community and college classes in East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire, helping speakers whose first language is not English to learn the English language through everyday topics of family, daily routine, accommodation, social and cultural awareness.

Students from Syria, Poland, Russia, Portugal, France, Brazil, Spain, Iraq and Thailand were awarded with a certificate for their efforts at a ceremony at the college’s Kilmarnock campus.

Ayrshire College’s head of learning for essential skills, Greg Cassidy, welcomed the students and their families and ESOL student Aisha Altoron, from Syria, then spoke passionately about her time on the course and how she was helped by college and council staff to adapt and settle into the Ayrshire community.

Greg Cassidy said: “It was clear that the learners were delighted to celebrate their progress over the year with other learners and their families.”

“We’ll continue to work closely with our partners in each local authority to give ESOL learners as many opportunities as possible to build on their success learning English.”