Schools continue to make the grade in delivery of sport

Schools across South Ayrshire have received a prestigious award from sportscotland in recognition of their commitment to putting sport at the heart of the school ethos.

The sportscotland School Sport Award is presented for innovation and achievement in delivering school sport and physical activity.

It recognises schools that put young people at the forefront of decision making and planning of school sport and PE while increasing participation opportunities.

In South Ayrshire, there was five new gold award winners.

The new gold schools are Cairn Primary School, Gardenrose Primary School in Maybole, Ballantrae Primary School, Girvan Primary School and Sacred Heart Primary School in Girvan.

Girvan Academy, Dailly Primary School and Kirkmichael Primary School achieved silver School Sport Awards, while two earned bronze – Crosshill Primary School and Minishant Primary School.

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “It’s testament to the work of a variety of partners, including thousands of pupils, parents, volunteers and teachers, that we can now say this is a record-breaking year for the School Sport Award. Each and everyone involved should be very proud of this fantastic achievement.

“There is an undoubted value in sport being at the heart of school life. With that in mind we are committed to helping build a Scotland where sport is a way of life and young people in schools are central to this.”