Scottish Friendly gives its support to South Ayrshire School Clothing Bank

Scottish Friendly, Scotland’s largest financial mutual, has announced that it is supporting The South Ayrshire School Clothing Bank as part of its ‘Back to School’ charity initiative.

The clothing bank is a small, local charity run by volunteers and has been providing local children with school uniforms and other essentials since 2015.

Its aim is to help build pride and self-esteem among youngsters who may be vulnerable to bullying or social exclusion because of the clothing they wear to school. Equally, it helps to reduce the burden on parents or families who are experiencing some form of financial hardship.

The support from Scottish Friendly will enable The South Ayrshire School Clothing Bank to reach more children across the county and increase the supply of new uniforms, school bags and other essential equipment.

Scottish Friendly’s ‘Back to School’ campaign will also include support for the Renfrewshire Helping Those in Need charity and the Morecambe Bay Foodbank in Lancashire, which runs ‘The Uniform Project’ for local children.

Scottish Friendly has a long-tradition of supporting school children across Scotland through numerous charity initiatives.

The Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour, which is organised by national charity The Scottish Book Trust, has been running for the past 20 years and encourages a love for reading, writing and illustration.

Kevin Brown, communications manager at Scottish Friendly said: “The South Ayrshire School Clothing Bank is a brilliant charity that helps children to feel more confident and relaxed about going to school.

“It also gives peace of mind to parents who may worry about not being able to provide their child with the same clothes or accessories as other children.

“Hopefully the support we provide will help the amazing team to reach even more children in South Ayrshire and ensure they have equal opportunities as their peers.”