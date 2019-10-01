Work to begin on Girvan’s new Sacred Heart Primary School next year

South Ayrshire Council have confirmed that Morrison Construction have been appointed as the preferred contractor to deliver the new Sacred Heart Primary School in Girvan.

Subject to planning consent, work will be scheduled to begin in October 2020. This includes demolition of the existing school and erection of the new building on the same site.

The fantastic new school will accommodate 125 pupils. A programme for delivering this much anticipated project will be developed, taking into account consultation and engagement sessions with a range of stakeholders including staff, parents, children, local councillors and the community.

The cost of the construction is estimated at £3.6m, with work expected to be complete by October 2021.

Councillor William Grant, Portfolio holder for Lifelong Learning, said: “This has been a long awaited project for Sacred Heart, and I know that they will be delighted with the news.”

Sacred Heart Primary and the wider community came together earlier this year at a special event to celebrate the 143 year old building’s history. Staff and pupils, both past and present, shared memories about their time in the school while Head Teacher Mark Ingram welcomed back his predecessors to discuss how the school has changed over the years.

Pupils and staff have now settled in to their temporary accommodation at Girvan Primary School, where they will remain for a period of two years until the new school is unveiled.