Young musicians hit right note for judges

Young musicians from schools across South Ayrshire are celebrating after scooping top awards at the National Concert Band Festival Finals recently.

Following their success at the Scotland regional event in January, school bands from South Ayrshire were invited to take part in the UK National Concert Band Festival held at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Over 100 young musicians and staff travelled to Manchester to take part in this fantastic musical opportunity.

The Junior Concert Band received the highly coveted Platinum Award with judges praising their rhythm and accuracy, which contributed to an outstanding musical performance.

The Senior Concert Band received a prestigious Gold Award, with their performance noted for its sense of musical style and interpretation.

The Big Band category included entries from universities, so it was an amazing achievement for the South Ayrshire Big Band to receive a Silver Award, with the judges particularly impressed with the soloists.

Councillor William Grant, Children and Young People Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “We have some brilliant young musicians in South Ayrshire and these awards are the recognition they deserve.

“Credit should also go to the parents and everyone involved in our instrumental music service without their hard work and dedication this success would be impossible to achieve.”

South Ayrshire Schools’ Junior and Senior Concert Bands and Big Band are led by the instrumental music service.

If you would like to find out more about instrumental instruction in South Ayrshire schools please email MusicServices@south-ayrshire.gov.uk or follow them on social media.