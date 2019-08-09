Award nod for NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s carer project

NHS Ayrshire & Arran has been named as a finalist in the Best Educational Initiative category for their joint project with University West of Scotland named ‘Carer’s Academy’ at this year’s Scotland’s Dementia Awards.

The project aims to support family members and friends who care for loved ones with dementia, to develop enhanced levels of practical skills and knowledge in dementia care.

Evaluation results indicate that the ‘Carer’s Academy’ is of value to family carers not only on a practical level but also in facilitating peer support and establishing connections with local support services.

Susan Holland, Alzheimer Scotland Dementia Nurse Consultant – NHS Ayrshire & Arran, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our ‘Carer’s Academy’ programme has been shortlisted as a finalist in Scotland’s Dementia Award and to have worked in partnership with our University of the West of Scotland colleagues on this innovative project.”

Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland’s chief executive, said: “Scotland’s Dementia Awards celebrate the people and projects working tirelessly to improve care and support for people living with dementia and their families throughout our communities and across the health, social care and education sectors.

Winners will be announced on September 18.