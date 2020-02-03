Cash boost for University Hospital Ayr

Station 16 at University Hospital Ayr has received a generous donation from a former patient.

George McKenna wished to thank the staff at Station 16 for their hard work while he was an inpatient.

George is a member of the bowling club and one of his goals while in the ward was to get back playing, which he achieved.

Following discharge from hospital, George arranged a collection at his local bowling club to raise money for the ward.

George and the Seafield Bowling Club raised a fantastic £460 and asked that for money to be spent on the ward’s day room to benefit future patients.

Sharon McNeil Senior Charge Nurse added: “We’d like to say a huge thanks to George and his friends at Seafield Bowling Club. Their donation will be greatly appreciated by the families who will benefit from it.”