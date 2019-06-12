CLASS services for young people aged 16-29 leaving care

A new service to signpost the support available for care leavers has been launched in South Ayrshire.

The CLASS (Care Leavers Advisory Support Services) transitions team provides advice and guidance to identify suitable services available for young people aged 16-29 who have spent time in care and are in full-time education, employment or training.

The team can help the young people with a range of issues, including debt management, mental health and wellbeing and benefit entitlements.

They also offer classes in fitness and healthy cooking and meal planning on a budget, either one-on-one or in a group.

The service is run by specialist care provider Kibble and is funded by the Scottish Government and European Social Fund, Social Economy Growth Fund.

Universities, colleges and employers are also working with the team to refer young people who may benefit from the service.

Sandra Guiney, transition advisor with CLASS Transitions, said: “This service was set up to support a group of people who had been falling through the gaps after leaving care.

“Living independently for the first time is nerve-wracking for any young person, but it can be particularly challenging for those who don’t have a strong network around them,”

To speak to the CLASS Transitions team, call 0141 891 4448, email transitions@kibble.org, or visit https://www.kibble.org/our-services/class-transitions/.