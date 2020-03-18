Coronavirus: Don’t flush alternatives to toilet roll down the toilet

Scottish Water has issued a reminder to flush only the 3Ps – pee, poo and toilet paper – to help keep the country’s sewers free from blockages.

With the current high demand for toilet rolls due to panic buying by people worried about having to self isolate because of the coronavirus, Scottish Water is concerned some people might turn to un-flushable alternatives.

These alternatives are not biodegradable and are a major cause of sewer chokes resulting in flooding.

Customers are being asked to help protect the waste water network by sticking to the simple 3Ps guidance and flushing only toilet paper.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “Alternative un-flushable items such as wet wipes, kitchen roll, cotton wool, tissues or other forms of paper can cause blockages in the pipes.

“Additional sewer chokes at this time of heightened concern around health could pose additional risk through internal flooding, as well as causing an obviously unpleasant disruption in the home.

“We would urge people to flush only pee, poo and toilet paper in order to reduce the risk of internal sewer flooding.

“Such blockages are preventable and by following the simple 3Ps guidance together we can ensure the network is fully effective.”

Increases in the number of sewer chokes reported could place extra demand on response teams who are despatched to unblock drains.

Currently Scottish Water responds to around 3000 sewer chokes every month. Around one billion litres of waste water are treated every day in Scotland.

The waste water drain which goes from a house to the public sewer is usually only about four inches wide – around the diameter of a DVD – meaning it can easily become blocked by a build-up of non-flushable materials.

You can learn more about what you can do to keep the cycle running, what should not be flushed down toilets or poured down sinks and how you can save your drains, protect your home, your neighbours’ homes and the local environment at Scottish Water – Keep the Cycle Running