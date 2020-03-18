Coronavirus: No Catholic Masses to be celebrated in public in Scotland

In an unprecedented move, Scotland’s Catholic bishops have announced that with effect from tomorrow (Thursday, March 19), no public Masses will be celebrated in Scotland.

In a statement, the bishops announced that priests would continue to celebrate Holy Mass in private, praying for those suffering from Covid-19 and those who care for them.

Churches will remain open for personal prayer and parish priests are asked to welcome individuals who seek consolation and encouragement from the Lord and to be available for the reception of the Sacraments of Reconciliation, Anointing of the Sick and Holy Communion as and when they are needed, especially for the sick and housebound.

For the celebration of baptisms, funeral Masses and weddings, the bishops ask that only close family are invited.

The bishops’ statement encourages Catholics where possible to access the live streaming of Holy Mass from local parishes which have that facility.

The bishops advise that Holy Week liturgies may be curtailed but ask Catholics to remain together in spirit and in prayer and to join with all Scotland’s Churches in a National Day of Prayer this Sunday, March 22, to pray for our country and our world in this time of need.