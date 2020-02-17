First in Scotland for NHS Ayrshire & Arran

NHS Ayrshire & Arran is committed to the development of its workforce through its People Strategy – People matter and has become the first training provider in Scotland to use the Modern Apprenticeship framework for training healthcare support workers.

Nursing Assistants Jean McMaster, Jodie Hay and Elaine Stewart lead the way in NHS Ayrshire & Arran and successfully completed the Modern Apprenticeship in Healthcare Support (Clinical) in 2019.

Modern apprenticeships are designed to help employers develop their workforce by training new staff, and upskilling existing employees using the SVQ framework and the application of generic core skills.

Modern Apprentice candidate, Jodie Hay, says: “Apart from mandatory training, I had not done any further study or courses for many years. The Modern Apprenticeship was a challenge which I really enjoyed and I look forward to incorporating my new skills and knowledge within my role as a Healthcare Assistant.”

David Black, Learning & Development Manager commented: “It is fantastic that NHS Ayrshire & Arran is the first training provider in Scotland to use the Healthcare Support Modern Apprenticeship framework for developing our healthcare staff. It is a great way for our staff to further develop and learn new skills to achieve their full potential for career progression.”

“Congratulations to Jean, Jodie and Elaine on this fantastic achievement. Thanks also to all the staff involved in delivering the programme.”

Another five members of staff have already started on the next Modern Apprenticeship programme.