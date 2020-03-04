Girvan residents invited to find out about hearing loss support

Girvan residents are being invited to find out about the range of support available for people who have hearing loss by attending a charity’s event.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Hear to Inform and Connect Service is holding a free information event in Age Concern, 2 Duff Street, Girvan on Tuesday, March 17 from 10.30am-1pm.

The event will offer people the chance to become fully informed about various services provided by the charity and partner organisations including Age Scotland, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, Home Energy Scotland, NHS Ayrshire & Arran and South Ayrshire Life.

People attending can get their NHS hearing aids maintained, find out about assistive equipment for their home and information on hearing loss

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Malaika Rose said: “We’re holding our information event in Girvan to enable people to get detailed information and ask questions about hearing loss, hearing aids, equipment, communication tips or anything else which can help them in their everyday lives.

“We’d be delighted to welcome people with hearing loss, their families and carers who may not be aware about all the support that is available to ensure they can continue to follow conversations with friends and live the life they choose.”

Refreshments will be available. For information, call/text telephone: 07388 227407 or email: Info.Scotland@hearingloss.org.uk.