Have your say on health and social care across South Ayrshire

A consultation has been launched on revisions to the Scheme of Integration for health and social care across South Ayrshire.

Since April 2015, there has been more partnership working between South Ayrshire Council and NHS Ayrshire and Arran, with services delivered jointly through the South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership (SAHSCP).

The South Ayrshire Integration Joint Board (SAIJB) is the decision making body responsible for the SAHSCP.

Through the Scheme of Integration, the Board controls the planning and resourcing of social work services, primary care services, community health services and hospital services.

Some changes are proposed to the Scheme of Integration to ensure the SAHSCP continues to improve the wellbeing of families, communities and people who use health and social care services.

You can read the revised draft Scheme of Integration here

There are two public consultation events, this is an opportunity to ask questions and have your say:

Thursday, February 13 at Ayr Town Hall; 4.15pm – 5.15pm

Wednesday, February 19 at County Buildings, Wellington Square, Ayr; 12.30pm – 1.30pm

This consultation is an opportunity for people to review the Scheme of Integration, and have their say on proposed changes.

There are proposed updates to gathering performance data, and communication and engagement could change too.

Councillor Douglas Campbell, leader of South Ayrshire Council said: “We need to ensure that the correct procedures are in place for the SAHSCP to continue to deliver the best possible services.

“Health and social care is changing across South Ayrshire and beyond, there is now much more emphasis on us improving our own health and we are encouraged to live independently for longer, so the Scheme of Integration needs to be modified to reflect these changes.

“I would encourage the public to get involved in the consultation and see what’s proposed. Their input is integral to delivering health and social care services to the right people, at the right time, and in the right way.”

Lesley Bowie, Interim chair of Ayrshire and Arran NHS Board added: “We are really keen for local people, and others with an interest in local health and care service, to take part in this consultation. This focuses particularly on the best local arrangements for organising the vital work that the Integration Joint Board oversees and we would welcome your input and comments.”

Comments can also be sent to SAHSCP.Consultation@south-ayrshire.gov.uk or by post to Planning and Performance Team, South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Elgin House, First Floor, Main Building, Ailsa Hospital, Dalmellington Road, Ayr, KA6 6AB.

The deadline for consultation responses is Monday, February 24.