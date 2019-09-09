NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s longest-serving community nurses awarded

Some of NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s longest-serving community nurses have received an award in recognition of the dedication and commitment they bring to their roles.

A total of 39 nurses received the Community Nursing Award for Long Service at an event in Kilmarnock on Friday.

The accolade is administered by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS) – a 130-year old charity that supports and promotes excellence in community nursing across the country.

All nurses collecting their award have been working in the community for more than 21 years. The longest-serving community nurse has clocked up 44 years of dedicated work.

The total years of community nursing experience brought by the 39 nurses is 965 years. Their roles include district nurses, health visitors, school nurses, practice nurses and community mental health nurses.

They were presented with the award, which consists of a badge and certificate, by Professor Hazel Borland, NHS Ayrshire & Arran Nurse Director, and Clare Cable, QNIS Chief Executive and Nurse Director.

Clare said: “Day after day, year after year, this group of dedicated staff delivers care to people in the community in a range of settings, including their own home, care homes or in GP practices.

“Long-serving nurses have seen huge changes though their careers and they have never ceased to develop their practice and to deliver high quality, compassionate nursing care.

“QNIS gives these awards to recognise the commitment of community nurses who continue to provide excellent care through the good times and the challenges.”

Professor Hazel Borland, Nurse Director for NHS Ayrshire & Arran added: “This is a great opportunity to celebrate the dedication and commitment of our nursing staff to the service of others within our communities. On behalf of NHS Ayrshire & Arran, I would like to thank them sincerely. Their long service commitment to providing care is an inspiration to us all.”

The QNIS Community Nursing Award for Long Service is available to any registered nurse in Scotland who has worked for more than 21 years in the community.