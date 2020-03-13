Pioneering Ayrshire and Arran eye service anniversary event cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

A celebration event to mark the tenth anniversary of a pioneering service in Ayrshire has had to be cancelled because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The Ayrshire and Arran Eye Clinic Support Service was launched in 2010 as the first initiative of its kind in the UK after a local woman Dr Hazel McFarlane, who is blind herself, studied the need for counselling and emotional reassurance among people told they will lose some or all of their vision.

Hazel, who lives in Troon and was born severely sight-impaired, produced a report for the charity RNIB Scotland in 2010 that outlined the basis of the service now in place. So successful has it proved that the concept has now been replicated across the UK.

The event, which was to held in Ayr Hospital on Wednesday, March 18, would have brought together RNIB Scotland workers, health and social care staff, local authority councillors, local sight loss organisations and people who have used the service.

Elaine Wilson (49) from Auchinleck was one of the people helped after she suffered an injury to her right eye three years ago. “I was in unbearable pain. I felt I was not coping and had lost my confidence,” she says. “When I was referred to RNIB Scotland’s Eye Clinic Liaison Officer at Ayr Hospital I was tearful, anxious and agitated.

“I was waiting on an appointment with a consultant ophthalmologist to discuss an operation for enucleation of my right eye. Gail, the Eye Clinic Liaison Officer (ECLO), obtained an urgent appointment for me within the week. She also advised me to seek support from my GP for depression and anxiety. I was also referred to RNIB’s Living with Sight Loss course, RNIB Telephone Counselling and the Social Work Sensory Impairment Team.

“I felt better after speaking to the ECLO because of the emotional support and felt encouraged and hopeful for the future.”

Dr Zac Koshy, consultant ophthalmologist with NHS Ayrshire and Arran, said psychological support was ‘a critical’ part of the sight loss treatment. “I think it’s brilliant to have an ECLO around to be able to do that for us. It leads to a sense of optimism. You know that this is not the end, that there is a way forward. We can see the benefits, our patients tell us about the benefits, so it’s invaluable.”

Around 170,000 people are living in Scotland today with a significant degree of sight loss. But this number is expected to rise due to our ageing population and the rising rates of sight-threatening conditions such as diabetes.

James Adams, director of RNIB Scotland, said: “Since the Ayrshire and Arran Eye Clinic Support Service began it has helped a lot of people at a time when they were most anxious. To be told you will lose some or all of your sight can, of course, be very unsettling news. But our service can offer the emotional support needed to reassure people they can adjust to a different life, along with practical advice on how to maximise their independence.

“We think this support is a vital component of an Eye Clinic’s service and NHS Ayrshire and Arran has been pioneering in proving the concept. So successful has it been that similar services are now run in every health board in Scotland.

“It’s a pity that we’ve had to cancel the celebration but hopefully we can mark the anniversary sometime later. We also run a telephone counselling service, Need to Talk, in Ayrshire which can be contacted on 0303 123 999.”