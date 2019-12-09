Prestigious titles for South Ayrshire nurses

A practice nurse and a community nurse working in homeless services have both been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Elaine Wilson is based with a practice located across three sites in Patna, Coylton and Dalrymple while Gayle Ridge works within the South Ayrshire Community Mental Health Team with any individual experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

They were selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

Both community nurses were nominated by their employers for providing high quality, compassionate care to people in their communities.

After completing the programme successfully, they were awarded the historic Queen’s Nurse title along with 18 other community nurses at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Elaine has been with at Riverside Medical Practice since she qualified in 2015, firstly as a treatment room nurse then as practice nurse.

She said: “I’ve started the role with a positive vision of how I can make a real difference to the people I meet.

“Being a Queen’s Nurse has given me the confidence to grow in my role. It has allowed me to see the difference that committed nurses can make.

“A vital part of my role is health promotion and education and there is so much potential for change in a community like ours. I want to be a role model for others, constantly exploring new ways of working together to improve people’s lives.

“I am passionate about the potential that general practice nurses have to support people to live well. We are in the heart of our communities and have a unique group of skills and knowledge that can help improve health and wellbeing.”

Gayle has been in her post as Health and Homeless Charge Nurse in South Ayrshire for nine years.

She said: “Working in homeless and inclusion health is a real privilege, and I am very fortunate to work in a health board that supports and addresses the vulnerabilities that people experience.

“Homelessness is never only about not having a home but is part of a much bigger story of complex health and social needs.

“The work I do enables equitable access to services across all sectors of health and wellbeing and that means providing care where it is needed.

“I’m hopeful of being able to really make a difference by becoming a Queen’s Nurse. While it is a huge privilege for me, the valuable outcome is not about me, it is about raising awareness of the diverse roles of community nurses but more importantly of the people who find themselves homeless; a population that are underrepresented and vulnerable.”

Professor Hazel Borland, NHS Ayrshire & Arran Nurse director, added: “I would like to extend my congratulations on behalf of NHS Ayrshire & Arran to Elaine and Gayle.

“I would also like to thank them for their years of dedication and caring to their patients and communities. They truly embody our organisation’s values of safe, caring and respectful and are a real example to us all.”