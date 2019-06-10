Recruitment crisis in NHS needs fixed

NHS Ayrshire and Arran has spent over £7.5 million on medical locums in the year ending March 31, 2019, and South Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth says its time the Scottish Government fixed the NHS recruitment crisis.

Latest figures from the Scottish Government’s Information Services Division (ISD) Scotland show that in the financial year ending March 31, 2019 the local health board spent £7,519,203 on medical locum staff. This is a significant increase on the £3.9 million spent on medical locums in the same period five years ago.

Mr Smyth said: “The number of constituents contacting me about the lack of doctors and increasing waiting times has increased since I was elected in 2016.

“With NHS Ayrshire and Arran spending over £7.5 million on medical locums it is clear that the local health board is struggling to fill the gaps left by the lack of GPs across the country and the increased difficulty to recruit doctors across all disciplines.

“The SNP created this recruitment crisis and they must take urgent access to fix it. With the number of GP and doctor vacancies going unfilled increasing across Ayrshire local health boards will have to spend more tax payers cash on medical locums to protect patient care.”