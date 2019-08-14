South Ayrshire pupils encouraged to take reuseable water bottle to school

Parents in South Ayrshire are being encouraged to ensure their children’s back to school regime includes a key item – a reusable water bottle.

Health and nutrition expert Amanda Hamilton is supporting a drive by Scottish Water to remind both parents and children of the benefits of taking a reusable water bottle to use at school.

Amanda, a mother-of-two and best-selling author, said: “Encouraging children to have a regular water intake throughout the school day is a vital aspect to maintain good health and a healthy learning environment.

“It has been proven that through drinking water and staying hydrated children are more attentive and focused during lessons for longer periods of time.

“We are lucky to have safe and delicious water from the tap, we should all be making the most of it.

“Like many families, in my home we do all we can do reduce the use of plastic. We’ve made it part of the daily routine to re-fill water bottles from the tap.

“By highlighting the benefits of a reusable water bottle and filling up from the tap, we are helping to instil in children the small daily habits that can make a big difference.

“The reality is that this is message for all ages – so using a reusable water bottle is just as applicable for people returning to work or students going back after the summer.”

Although education authorities actively promote the need for parents to provide children with a reusable water bottle, Scottish Water has targeted the return of schools in South Ayrshire as a prime time to deliver its reminder message.

Brian Lironi, Director of Corporate Affairs at Scottish Water, said: “We want to encourage everyone to choose our nation’s greatest natural asset, which is our fresh and tasty water – straight from the tap.

“At Scottish Water we believe every child needs to be aware of the benefits of a reusable water bottle – and of just how easy it is to use one to top up with tap water.

“We believe that if everyone joins in, the positive impact on Scotland and the world will be incredible. Every little thing makes a difference.”

Find out more at www.yourwateryourlife.co.uk/