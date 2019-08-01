Specialist baby unit is in the cash

NHS Ayrshire & Arran Neonatal Unit (NNU) has received a generous donation from a family who has benefitted from the specialist services at University Hospital Crosshouse.

Laura Hay from Coylton has raised nearly £1,000 for the NNU at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit.

She was inspired to raise the money after her daughter Ellie required care there in late 2016. After recently welcoming a new addition – baby Robbie - to their family, the Hays chose to use his baby shower to kick-start their fundraiser. Delighted staff received the cheque for £920, which came from the shower itself and a generous promise to price-match donations by other friends and family.

Caroline Blake, Clinical Midwife Manager Neonatal Services, said: “Here at the NNU we are very grateful for the Hay family’s generosity. They’ve made this kind-spirited gesture after experiencing our specialist care first hand. This donation will go toward continuing the excellent work carried out by dedicated staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit, University Hospital Crosshouse.”