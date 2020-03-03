Thoughtful donation to Ayrshire Maternity Unit’s Neonatal Unit

Ayrshire Maternity Unit’s Neonatal Unit (NNU) has received a generous donation from the Hamilton family.

Grace Hamilton and her family recently spend time in the unit and wished to thank all the staff for the help and care they received.

They told us their stay was made easier by the staff and appreciated the generous donation of baby clothing that was gifted to them.

Ross, Joanne and baby Grace all took part in a Santa dash, completing the 5km distance around Lanark Loch to raise money for the staff of the Neonatal Unit.

Caroline Blake, Clinical Midwife Manager said: “We are delighted to hear such great feedback from the family. We really appreciate the donation to the ward and hope this can help other families who stay with us. Thank you to the family and to all who contributed.”