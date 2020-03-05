Transforming health and care services of the future in South Ayrshire

NHS Ayrshire & Arran and the three Integration Joint Boards of the health and social care partnerships in East, North and South Ayrshire have launched their ‘Caring for Ayrshire’ vision, outlining how health and care services could be delivered over the next ten years across Ayrshire and Arran.

Following a series of public engagement events and opportunities over the last 12 months, members of the public, staff, community groups and other stakeholders identified a number of priorities to help develop the proposed Caring for Ayrshire health and care model.

These priorities include the need for easy, timely access to local, person-centred, high quality care, that is supported by a range of joined up services.

John Burns, chief executive of NHS Ayrshire & Arran, explained: “Caring for Ayrshire is a transformative change programme that focuses on the best way to meet the health and care needs of our citizens through delivering a range of accessible, high quality, safe, effective and sustainable health and care services that are fit for the future.

“The proposed model takes into account the fact that 90 per cent of all health and care contacts in Ayrshire and Arran currently take place within a community setting.

“We will look to strengthen that local care and aim to deliver care as close to home (or homely setting) as possible, whilst also ensuring access to specialist care.

“We will work in partnership with our communities to support improved health and wellbeing and provide the people of Ayrshire with the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

“We want to hear your thoughts on the Caring for Ayrshire vision and ambitions at a series of further engagement events across Ayrshire over the next six weeks.

“These events will give members of the public, service users and staff the opportunity to comment and collaborate with the Caring for Ayrshire team, and to contribute to the planning, design and implementation of new, innovative models of care for Ayrshire and Arran.

“I urge you to get involved and let us know what you think.”

The first in a series of South Ayrshire events include:

• Saturday, March 7, from 10am to noon, Prestwick and Villages Decision Day, Prestwick Academy;

• Saturday, March 14, from 10am to noon, Ayr North and Villages Participatory Budgeting Event, Ayr Academy.

There will also be meetings with the 15 established locality planning groups across Ayrshire and Arran; a group of people who play an active part in service planning for the local population, in order to improve outcomes.

The Caring for Ayrshire vision incorporates care delivered within people’s own homes, homely environments (such as care homes), primary care centres, health and wellbeing hubs, and acute hospital settings.

It aims to make full use of technological solutions that can better support self-care and continued care at home, where previously this may not have possible, and will look to boost local resources through better linked-up, partnership working with third sector, voluntary and independent organisations.

The vision is in line with the current development of staff within GP practices who are providing better local access to a wider multi-disciplinary teams, including pharmacists, physiotherapists, community link workers and mental health workers.

Where geography allows, stronger networks of support between groups of GP practices will be built to allow for care, such as clinics or investigations that would have traditionally been provided in hospital, to be provided closer to home.

Creating roles where staff work both within a hospital and the community will also help to provide local care that is more joined up than before.

Acute hospital care will deliver emergency and planned care that focusses on specialist, complex and high risk care.

It will provide 24-hour consultant led medical services, ensuring that a wide range of services are available to the local population.

Tim Eltringham, director of South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, commented: “In South Ayrshire we are hugely supportive of the Caring for Ayrshire programme.

“We see very significant opportunity to develop further joined up health and care services, alongside partner agencies within the Community Planning Partnership.

“We are planning to engage with our Locality Planning Groups over the next few weeks to help develop a collectively agreed approach to improving the health and wellbeing needs of everyone in South Ayrshire.”

John Burns concluded: “We must all be ambitious about the future of our health and care system and recognise that to meet the challenges ahead we will need to deliver services differently.

“Our work is in line with national policy.

“By working together in Ayrshire and Arran and tackling a whole system reform, we will lead the way and explore exciting and innovative ways of delivering person-centred care that makes best use of technology, as well as the significant talents and skills of our committed health and care staff, to the benefit of communities across Ayrshire.

“As more of us are living longer and the number of people needing care is increasing, it is vital that our health and care services evolve, to make sure we can look after more people in better, more flexible, person-centred and sustainable ways while still providing the best quality care.

“Caring for Ayrshire aims to deliver exactly that.”

To find out more about the Caring for Ayrshire programme and forthcoming engagement opportunities, visit www.nhsaaa.net and click on the Caring for Ayrshire link.

You can also feedback by emailing caringforayrshire@aapct.scot.nhs.uk or calling 0800 169 1441.