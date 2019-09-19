What pharmacies are open in South Ayrshire over the bank holiday weekend

With GP practices closed for four days over the September bank holiday weekend (Friday 20 to Monday 23 September), South Ayrshire residents are being urged to prepare to cope with any common health concerns.

Community pharmacists can answer questions on choosing and using the right medicine and provide easy-to-understand advice on treating everyday ailments such as coughs, colds and flu. NHS 24 also has a number of pharmacists who are able to answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111. In addition, NHS inform has valuable advice – visit www.nhsinform.scot.

Roisin Kavanagh, Interim Director of Pharmacy, explains: “You can do a number of things to make sure you are prepared to deal with common illnesses. Have a sufficient supply of medicines like paracetamol, sore throat and cough remedies, as these will help to relieve the symptoms of common ailments.

“If you take regular medication, you should check your existing supplies and only order what you need to ensure you have enough to see you through the holiday weekend. It is also a good idea to make sure you know when your local GP practice and community pharmacy are closed.”

Over the September bank holiday, when GP practices are closed, you can still get advice from a community pharmacist or NHS 24.

Friday 20 September

Most pharmacies will be open as normal, except:

Rowland Pharmacy, 29 Mount Oliphant Crescent, Ayr – closed

Ogg & Co, 44 Newmarket Street, Ayr – closed

Alloway Pharmacy, 21 Alloway, Alloway – closed

Coylton Pharmacy, 13 Main Street, Coylton - closed

Mossblown Chemist, Mauchline Road, Mossblown – closed

Symington Pharmacy, 47 Brewlands Drive, Symington – closed

Dundonald Pharmacy, 11 Main Street, Dundonald – closed

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September

All pharmacies open as normal.

Monday 23 September

All pharmacies will be closed, except:

Boots,168/170 High Street, Ayr – open 10am – 5pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, Castlehill Road, Ayr – open 8.30am – 6pm

Seafield Pharmacy, 43/45 Blackburn Drive, Ayr – open 9am – 6pm

Boots, 39 Dalrymple Street, Girvan – open 10am – 2pm

Boots, 89 Main Street, Prestwick – open 11am – 3pm

Boots, Unit 5 Academy Street, Troon – open 10am – 5pm

Stevenson Chemist, 131 Deveron Road, Troon – open 9am – 1pm

Going to the correct healthcare provider means you will be seen quicker and more efficiently. If you need a doctor or dentist and it cannot wait until your GP or dental surgery is open, call NHS 24 on 111.