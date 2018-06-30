Ayrshire ale makes festival line-up

An Ayrshire artisan brewery had been hand-picked to feature in a national retailer’s annual Scottish Beer Festival.

Complicated Maisie Pale Ale from Ayr Brewing Company has been included in the line-up of Aldi’s event which turns the spotlight on the Scottish craft beer industry.

The 15th festival, it is expected to generate more than £110,000 for the 35 small batch, up-and-coming and established breweries involved.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, said: “Over the past six years, the Aldi Scottish Beer Festival has become synonymous with bringing exciting new styles, flavours and breweries to fans across the country.

“The 15th festival is no different. We’re proud to stock a record number of exclusive to Aldi bottles as well as welcoming eight new Scottish breweries that are making their festival debut.

“Since the first Scottish Beer Festival launched in 2012, the festivals have generated in excess of £2 million worth of sales for the breweries involved, helping to support and grow Scotland’s craft beer industry and placing Scottish beers firmly on the radar of countless consumers.”

As the headline sponsor of the Scottish Beer Awards, the supermarket chain is also including five 2017 award-winners as well as nine 2018 finalists.

Kirsten Speirs, Founder of The Scottish Beer Awards, said: “The summer beer season is now upon us and Scottish brewing is leading the way with a fantastic range of delicious beers on offer.

“The Aldi Scottish Beer Festival gives the curious beer drinker a great opportunity to try something new from a diverse range of high quality beers, all made in Scotland.”

To celebrate the Scottish Beer Festival, Aldi has teamed up with Innis & Gunn to give away a £50 voucher to spend at Beer Kitchen Edinburgh. Details of how to enter are available in the drinks aisle of all Aldi stores.