Gallery: 10 pets which look like part of their home

As a nation of pet lovers, it’s not uncommon to come across pets who look just like their owners, but what about their homes?

Sofa and carpet specialist ScS searched the country for the nation’s most camouflaged pets via a photo competition, and can reveal the ten best pictures of furry friends disappearing into the furniture.

Maddie, the nine-month-old cockapoo was crowned the competition winner after seamlessly blending in with the living room rug.

1. Maddie the Cockapoo

Many chilled out pets blended in with rugs, like this crushed velvet look by Noodle.

2. Noodle the Cairn Terrier Poodle cross

Also known as 'the albino Tasmanian devil'!

3. Minnie the Maltese puppy

Some pets can also blend into the sofa, like Barley the Italian Spinone who could be mistaken for a fluffy cushion!

4. Barley the Italian Spinone

