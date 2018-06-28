Health board award winners to be revealed this week

The competition to name Ayrshire’s health heroes is hotting, up with the Ayshire Achieves awards being held tonight (Thursday).

Local people and other NHS staff have had the opportunity to recognise the contribution of health workers and volunteers who had gone the extra mile and a judging panel of staff, senior managers, members of the public, sponsors and representatives from trades unions selected the 32 finalists and overall winners in each category.

John Burns, NHS Ayrshire & Arran chief executive, said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate their health hero for an award, and congratulate all those members of staff and volunteers who were nominated.

“Every day we hear of examples of our dedicated staff going the extra mile. They don’t do this in anticipation of awards, but because they are committed to providing safe, high quality care.”

The 32 finalists come from a wide range of disciplines – from nursing staff and clinicians to volunteers and administration staff and the winners of will be announced at a ceremony at University Hospital Ayr.

Dr Martin Cheyne, Ayrshire and Arran NHS board chairman will present the Chairman’s Award to an individual or team who he feels deserves special recognition for the work that they do.

There will also be a People’s Choice award, which will be given to the nomination made by a member of the public that received the highest score from the judges.