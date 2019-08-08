These are the top 10 places to have an adventure in the UK

These destinations have been ranked as the 10 best in the UK for the greatest adventures

More and more Brits are shunning the traditional pool and beach holiday for an adventure filled trip, seeking out activities that will get their pulses racing.

Almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) of Brits now identify themselves as 'adven-tourists', with exciting, activity based experiences being top of their holiday wish-list, according to new research commissioned by TV channel Dave. If you have the explorer gene and are keen to experience new thrills on holiday, these destinations have been ranked as the 10 best in the UK for the greatest adventures, based on votes by the public.

Percentage of votes: 71

1. Conquering Ben Nevis, Scotland

Percentage of votes: 40

2. Potholing in Gaping Gill, Yorkshire

Percentage of votes: 33

3. Swimming with Seals, Lundy Island, Devon

Percentage of votes: 32

4. Open water river swimming, Oxfordshire

