World War 1 events funding

Communities are being encouraged to apply to the Heritage Lottery Fund for First World War projects in Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock before the centenary concludes at the end of 2018.

The deadline for application is January 2019, and South Ayrshire is among just 6% of UK local authority areas still to apply and secure funding from the National Lottery for projects exploring the First World War.

The Heritage Lottery Fund has invested almost £100 million of National Lottery money in more than 2,000 First World War Centenary projects, large and small. Grants of between £3,000 to £10,000 are available through Heritage Lottery Fund’s ‘First World War: then and now programme’ enabling people to explore, conserve and share their First World War heritage

Local MP, Bill Grant, said: “The funding available is a fantastic opportunity for local communities to commemorate the First World War and how it has impacted their community.

“It is important we remember and understand the role our communities played in the war and to share it with future generations.

“I would encourage any community group with an idea for a project to apply for funding. It is incredibly important we mark the centenary and ensure we always remember the sacrifices our brave servicemen made.”