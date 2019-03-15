£129m of Lottery funding forAyrshire

New figures reveal that more than £129 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Ayrshire since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

Lives of ordinary people have been transformed across the area in that time by 4,100 National Lottery grants, to help strengthen communities, power local sports teams, protect the environment, unleash creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

A wide variety of local projects have received National Lottery funding over the last 25 years. One of the largest grants awarded was for over £5 million in 2007 to the National Trust for Scotland for the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum. Most National Lottery grants, however, are for £10,000 or less, awards such as £9,690 to Girvan Community Garden to deliver a series of Green Gym sessions

Jonathan Tuchner from The National Lottery said: “Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has changed lives the length and breadth of the UK. It’s all down to local people who choose to do incredible things with National Lottery funding, changing their communities for the better, step by step.”

Any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, now has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards.

Winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a ceremony broadcast on BBC One.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, complete an entry form through our website https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midnight on April 30, 2019.