140 new homes for Maybole

A new housing estate could be built in Maybole after a planning notice was lodged with South Ayrshire Council by house builder Milestone Developments.

The plan is for 140 homes on Crosshill Road, the layout plan submitted to South Ayrshire Council showing a green in the middle of properties as well as open space and connections to the park.

The council has approved the proposed pre-application consultation.

The proposed site is adjacent to Tunnoch Farm and Glebe Park, which plays host to the town gala and amateur football matches.

Work on the multi-million pound Maybole bypass is due to start next year and with less through traffic in the town it is expected to become a more sought after place to set up home.

Town stalwart David Kiltie said : “One hundred and forty houses is a lot of homes.

“We hope the bypass will make Maybole a more attractive place to live. We want the town centre to be rid of at least 50 per cent of the traffic. People will be able to relax in the town rather than fear for their lives.”

It had been hoped that work on the new road would start this year but it looks like 2019 will now be the start date for the by-pass around Maybole which is currently one of the only towns in the UK to have a 20mph limit on a major trunk road - the A77.

The potential plot for the new houses at Maybole is semi-elevated and is bordered by countryside as well as Glebe Park and the road.

In making their application for a pre-application consultation the developers indicated their intention to hold a public meeting in Maybole and also separate meetings with Maybole Community Council and Crosshill, Straiton & Kirkmichael Community Council prior to a full planning application being made for the new housing estate,.

This will give local people a chance to see the proposal and discuss the plans with the developers.