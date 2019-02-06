£200m boost to local economy

As UK and Scottish Governments each confirm their £100m commitment to economic growth in Ayrshire, Scottish Government Minister Michael Matheson met with council leaders.

Scottish Government Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson outlined the overarching plans for the Scottish Government’s contribution to the Ayrshire Growth Deal to kick-start economic growth by supporting aerospace and space; economic infrastructure; skills and inclusion and tourism.

Mr Matheson said: “It’s fantastic to be in Ayrshire to progress how the Scottish Government’s £100 million investment can have the transformative effect on the local economy that we all want to see.

“We have made clear our commitment to invest in the Ayrshire Growth Deal for some considerable time so I am glad that plans are coming together.”

Sharon Hodgson, head of Ayrshire Growth Deal, said: “The Growth Deal represents partnership working at its very best and it’s thanks to the collective effort by the three Ayrshire councils, cross-party politicians, the public and private sector and many other partners that we have reached this momentous milestone.

“People sit at the heart of the Ayrshire Growth Deal and this investment will transform our communities and create opportunities for generations of local people to come, as partners continue to work together to deliver ambitious plans to drive economic growth and revitalise Ayrshire.”