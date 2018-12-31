2018 was a busy year for the civic party

It’s been a busy time recently for South Ayrshire’s civic office with Christmas lights switched on, overseas visitors, concerts, and lots more and the Provost and depute reflect on the past 12 months.

The area’s stunning coastline, and South Ayrshire’s unique history and culture were the main talking points as Provost Helen Moonie welcomed a Norwegian tourism delegation to Girvan - a great opportunity to talk about everything that South Ayrshire has to offer visitors.

South Ayrshire is a special place to live and more people are taking part in its Citizenship ceremonies and Provost Moonie was on hand to congratulate them.

Commemorations took place across South Ayrshire to mark Armistice Day and both the Provost and Depute Provost were heavily involved. There was the amazing poppy banner, the Pages of the Sea project on Ayr Beach and the provost unveiled the latest carving at Rozelle Remembrance Woodland - an impressive Spitfire plane.

As 2018 was the Year of Young People lots of events have taken place to recognise the achievements of young people and to ensure they continue to find their voice. The council’s renewed focus on people young and old was celebrated at The Outstanding People Awards (TOPA), when Provost Moonie handed out awards to council staff who have gone above and beyond to deliver first-class public services.

Provost Moonie was inspired to see real stories of personal progress at the Alcohol and Drug partnership Volunteer Peer Working Project Graduation Ceremony.

“Finally from everyone in the Civic Office, we hope you have a happy new year.”

If you would like the civic office to recognise anyone in South Ayrshire, you can do so by contacting them by phone on 01292 616 685 or emailing provost@south-ayrshire.gov.uk