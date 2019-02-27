£250 a share to buy into Girvan wind farm

Shares in the Assel Valley wind farm north of Girvan are about to become available to local residents interested in buying into.

Assel Valley Community Renewables Society is a community benefit society formed to enable people to own a stake in the Assel Valley wind farm near Girvan, and it hopes to raise £1,000,000 through a public share offer.

Assel Valley is working with established social enterprise Energy4All to increase community involvement in the wind farm and the share offer will be issued shortly.

Local people in Ayrshire and renewable energy supporters nationwide can purchase shares from as little as £250, with share interest paid on an annual basis, dependent on the amount of energy produced by the wind farm.

The ten turbine Assel Valley wind farm has been developed and built by Falck Renewables Wind and has a total installed capacity of 25MW generating approximately 84,000 MWh annually.

Director Jim Lee said “We have recruited some local directors who will be helping to get as many local people as possible involved in this share offer.

“Looking to the future the renewables society will create a fund for the benefit of the local community closest to the wind farm site.”

Erin Hunter, Falck Renewables’ community relations manager added: “We have always been determined as a company to offer local people the chance to have a stake in their local wind farm and have developed similar schemes for the majority our wind farms. And it’s good that there’s an additional benefit for the local community, as well as the financial return for the individuals buying shares.”

If you are interested in finding out more about Assel Valley Community Renewables Society shares and help towards building a local community benefit fund please visit www.asselvalley.coop