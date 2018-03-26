£40k shared by 17 local projects

A total of 17 community groups in Girvan and South Carrick are celebrating their success in gaining enough votes to see them awarded community funding.

Up to £40,000 of community funding was made available from South Ayrshire Council, South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, and Community Choices and 141 local residents cast their vote at a ‘Decision Day’ event at Colmonell Primary School on Saturday, March 17.

Grants of up to £5000 were available and anyone over the age of 10 years who lived, worked, volunteered or studied in Girvan, Dailly, Barr, Colmonell, Lendalfoot, Ballantrae, Barrhill & Pinmore could vote.

The successful projects include: a rural bus service to support the Girvan Folk Festival; a book group in Barr; new bowls in Colmonell; a free walking football centre in Girvan; a new community garden in Colmonell; Ballantrae Scout Group swimming sessions; a Barr community bike ride project; transport for cancer patients; swimming lessons for younger Colmonell Primary School pupils; a winter green gym at Girvan Community Garden; the Carrick Recovery drop-in; community lantern workshops to celebrate Girvan 1668; Girvan Community Action Network’s transport service to take locals to hospitals and clinics in Ayr, Glasgow and Kilmarnock; exercise class at Boyle Court sheltered housing; a Hear to Inform event in South Carrick; public use computer at Colmonell Community Centre.