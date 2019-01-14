81 jobs lost as Hourston to cease trading

Ayr’s iconic Hourston department store is to cease trading on February 7, with the loss of 81 jobs.

Responding to the news Councillor Douglas Campbell, leader of South Ayrshire Council said: “This is a truly heartbreaking day for Ayr town centre and especially for the members of staff who are set to lose their jobs when this iconic store – which has been an institution on our high street for more than 100 years, diligently serving people during good times and bad – closes its doors.

“Hourston’s is synonymous with Ayr high street and its loss will be felt throughout South Ayrshire and beyond. Coming so soon after the announcement that HMV has gone into administration, this really is a very grim start to the year for the town centre in Ayr.

“Our focus is on doing everything we can to support those people who will soon be out of work. Our employability and skills team will be on hand to provide information, advice and support to help identify alternative employment opportunities and try to achieve the best possible outcomes for everyone affected.

“We remain committed to delivering on our ambitious plans to transform Ayr town centre, however, there’s no doubt that the bright future we envisage is a good bit duller with this sad news.”