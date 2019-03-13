A £7.8m facelift for Maybole high street

Maybole Regeneration Project has been awarded a National Lottery grant of £1,670,000 for the regeneration of the town’s historic High Street.

The £7.8m Maybole regeneration project is a partnership between Maybole Community Council and South Ayrshire Council that aims to transform the appearance of the high street by investing in buildings and improving the roads and pavements.

The project should start this spring if all the funding is in place, and will run for five years.

It aims to carry out essential conservation work and improvements to buildings, and an educational and training programme is also planned, with 30 different activities so the people of North Carrick can get involved and do their bit to help.

The catalyst for change is Maybole bypass - for years the high street has been eroded by heavy traffic but with the bypass due for construction, now is the time to revitalise Maybole’s main thoroughfare.

There will be wider footpaths, buildings will be brought back to use, roof lines and facades will be cleaned up, stone work will be repaired, shop fronts replaced and the castle and town hall will be repaired and given new opportunities for use.

Riona McMorrow, acting head of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Investing National Lottery money to revitalise the historic heart of Maybole will not only make it a more attractive place to live and work, but will provide exciting skills and training opportunities for local people. We’re delighted to make this award as part of our on-going commitment to preserving Scotland’s heritage in a way that is relevant to the people and the needs of today.”

Councillor Brian McGinley South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for economy and culture said: “We are determined to work with our partners to transform our people and our places, a theme which is central to the regeneration of Maybole High Street. This latest funding announcement is another significant milestone for the project and after a decade of planning, everyone is keen to get started.

“The bypass is set to make a huge difference, and I’m sure residents will appreciate a much safer high street too. This is a golden opportunity to put Maybole back on the map as a historic town with revitalised buildings and public spaces.”

Mark Fletcher chair of Maybole Community Council said: “The community council is overjoyed at the news of the funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund towards the town regeneration project. For some of us this is the culmination of 10 years of work and commitment.

“With support through small grants from South Ayrshire Council and others we were able to pull together the funding for a team of consultants (JURA) to work with us to submit initial applications to National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland. National Lottery Heritage Fund provided development funding, which has now led to a successful award.

“The community council will remain heavily involved in the process through to completion and beyond.”

“We have had the pleasure of working with some great people and can now look forward to this continuing through the delivery period. Our own elected members and the wider members of South Ayrshire Council have been a constant support and for this we are truly thankful.”