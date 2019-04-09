A central polling station at Girvan PS

South Ayrshire Council is currently looking at its UK Parliamentary polling district and places and its draft proposals are out for consultation.

The council is required to undertake a formal review of UK Parliamentary polling districts and places to ensure that all electors have reasonable facilities for voting and that, as far as is reasonable and practicable, the polling places are accessible to all electors, including those who are disabled.

In the Carrick area there will be no change for most electors but there are a number of proposed changes to polling stations in Girvan, one proposed change in Maybole and one at Maidens.

For voters in ward 7 which takes in Maybole, North Carrick and Coylton, for those who previously voted at the Carrick Centre, Culzean Road, the proposed change is for them to attend Maybole Town Hall to vote in future elections.

In Maidens the plan is to use Maidens Church Hall in future, rather than Maidens Bowling Club.

A number of changes to polling stations in ward 8 - Girvan and South Carrick - are being proposed that will see Girvan Primary School become a central polling station for the area.

People who have previously voted at Girvan North Parish Church Hall (Girvan landward and Girvan Ailsa), may in future cast their voates at Girvan Primary School; voters used to going to Girvan South Parish Church (Girvan Glendoune and Pinmore) will also use Girvan Primary School in future if the changes being proposed are approved. And joining them in voting at Girvan Primary School will be those in Lendalfoot, who have been voting at Lendalfoot Hall.

The final change being proposed in the Girvan area is for voters in Girvan central and the Stair Park area, who previously attended Sacred Heart RC Church Hall in Henrietta Street, to also use Girvan Primary School in future elections.

Public consultation about the proposed election polling district and place changes is currently open. The consultation process closes on Friday, April 26, at 4pm.