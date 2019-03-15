A fairy tale castle wedding venue

The National Trust for Scotland run Culzean Castle and Country Park, Maybole, is hosting a Wedding Open Day on Sunday, March 24, from 11am-3pm.

The event will showcase how the castle and grounds can be used to make each wedding individual and spectacular. The wedding and function team will be on hand throughout the day to help couples plan their day in the historic property, plus an array of suppliers from bridal gowns to sweet treats.

Culzean’s Donna Smith said: “Our team are really looking forward to welcoming all the happy couples. A chance to have a fairy-tale castle wedding and help protect this amazing place.”