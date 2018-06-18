A missed opportunity for Ayrshire economy

South Ayrshire Council leader, Councillor Douglas Campbell is “deeply disappointed” at the decision not to locate a new Medicines Manufacturing Innovations Centre (MMIC) in Ayrshire.

The bid to bring the multi-million pound centre and hundreds of direct and indirect jobs to the i3 life sciences business park in Irvine was a key element of the Ayrshire Growth Deal which focuses on jobs and investment.

Councillor Campbell said: “After such a positive start to the year, with the Prime Minister announcing the start of formal talks for the Ayrshire Growth Deal, this really is a missed opportunity for everyone involved.

“This was a strong and robust bid that was based on hard evidence and facts about what we can deliver here in Ayrshire – a vibrant and world-class life sciences industry, fantastic infrastructure, a highly-skilled workforce, and the drive and ambition to succeed – and it’s not clear why that wasn’t enough. This decision not only affects our ambitions and plans for the Ayrshire Growth Deal – it impacts on our expectations for our economy, our people and our places.”

“I’m deeply disappointed that Ayrshire has lost out on this significant investment and my focus now – alongside colleagues and partners in East and North Ayrshire – will be to ensure that we are taken seriously by those holding the purse strings and we do bring in the investment and jobs that our area, and our people, so desperately need.

“There’s no doubt this is a real blow, but Ayrshire will continue to fight for what we want, need and deserve.”