A77 closed north of Girvan this weekend

The A77 between Girvan North Gateway and Turnberry South Gateway will be closed from 8pm on Friday, October 26, to 6am Monday, October 29.

The closure is for Scotland TranServ, on behalf of Transport Scotland, to carry out phase 2 of the road’s improvement programme.

Gordon Coppard, Scotland TranServ’s network area engineer said: “In order to keep disruption to an absolute minimum we have combined works into a second phased programme. In total our phased works will see the resurfacing of over 8,000m2 of carriageway at various locations between Cairnryan and Maybole.

“In addition to these phased works, Scotland TranServ is carrying out around £3m of investment into the A77 trunk road. Working alongside local authorities, emergency services and key stakeholders these works have been carefully scheduled to minimise disruption and maximise efficiency.”

The programme of works includes three patching schemes and a strategic road safety project: patching at Burnside, north of Girvan, north of Alginate Factory at Dipple, and at Turnberry south gateway; new vehicle activated signage and road markings will be installed for Turnberry

Vincent Tait, Scotland TranServ’s road safety manager said: “In implementing this road safety project, it was important that we worked alongside our colleagues to utilise their existing road closure to more efficiently deliver our scheme, ensuring the safety of our workers and the travelling public remained paramount.”

Closure of the A77 is necessary because of its narrow width which would create too great a risk to both the travelling public and road workers.

To take account of the Ayr Railway Station disruption to travel alternative bus services will be escorted through the site.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their journey.

Drivers can check trafficscotland.org or follow @trafficscotland for live trunk road updates before they start their journey. Further information is available on the Scotland TranServ website.

Andy Fraser, Scotland TranServ’s operating company representative concluded: “Across South West Scotland, we’re working on behalf of Transport Scotland to prioritise such road maintenance issues and deliver our road surface improvement projects as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible.”