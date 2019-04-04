A77 described as ‘a disgrace’

The A77 road south of Ayr has been described as a disgrace by former SNP Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Alex Neil.

Answering questions from Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson about the infrastructure in south west Scotland Mr Neil added that the full economic potential of the south of Scotland could not be unleashed unless there was a long-term national infrastructure investment plan for the region, including upgrades for major trunk roads such as the A77 and A75.

Mr Carson called for current SNP Transport and Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson MSP to heed the calls from his predecessor and outline plans for major infrastructure upgrades across the region, adding: “Alex Neil’s comments on the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades in the south of Scotland were hugely welcome. He was quite right to say the A77 south of Ayr is a disgrace and to say that the full economic potential of the region cannot be unleashed without major infrastructure upgrades.

“Since even before my election in 2016 my colleague Brian Whittle and I have shown support for A75 and A77 upgrades. Perhaps Michael Matheson will listen to these calls from a former Cabinet Secretary and urgently outline plans for the next 10-15 years to invest in the transport infrastructure of the south-west.”