A man died in a one vehicle accident on the A77 near Bankfield roundabout in Ayr on Thursday, March 14.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.55am but the 35 year old driver of the BMW Z4 was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Department through 101 quoting 0246 of 14th March 2019.