A77 improvement campaign looks for White House support

South Ayrshire’s Conservative group leader is seeking the support of Donald Trump to boost the case for improvements to the A77 road.

The US President’s motorcade travelled down the road from Prestwick Airport to Turnberry last month, passing through Maybole and Kirkoswald, and Councillor Martin Dowey believes the president “could have been forgiven for thinking that he was in a third world country’s road and not in the country that invented Tar-macadam”.

“Whilst Trump Turnberry is a shining example of what is great about this area, the A77 is most certainly not,” said Councillor Dowey who confirmed that he has written to the US President about the state of the A77 road but has not yet received a reply from him.