A77 through Ballantrae is resurfaced

Resurfacing work on the A77 through Ballantrae will involve a convoy traffic management system through the village from 8am on Monday, November 26, to 6pm on Friday, November 30.

David Montgomery, Scotland TranServ’s structural maintenance design lead on the works said: “Scotland TranServ has been working closely with local authorities, emergency services and key stakeholders to progress the planning of this programme of works.

“The scheme has been scheduled outwith school holidays, avoiding major local events and ahead of the winter weather.”

Mr Montgomery continued: “This £180,000 scheme will see the resurfacing of the main trunk road through the village. Where possible we will work with local residents and businesses to maintain access to and from their premises under special arrangements.”

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s principal roads design engineer added: “This project is part of Scotland TranServ’s £3 million resurfacing investment into the A77. The route, which is one of the most exposed on the south west Scotland network, was subject to repeated freeze-thaw cycles during the prolonged winter of 2017/18.

“We’re accelerating our investment in the trunk road to improve the surface.”

Drivers can check trafficscotland.org or follow @trafficscotland for live trunk road updates before they start their journey. Further information is available on the Scotland TranServ website.