Academy’s business partnership success

Carrick Academy in Maybole is one of nine UK finalists in the 2018 Chamber Awards’ education and business partnership category.

The academy took top spot in the category at the regional awards for their work with local businesses to get young people ready for employment. They now go forward to the national finals of the business excellence awards in November.

Placements in cafes, primary schools, nursing homes, factories, health clinics and with a local vet have helped young people at Carrick Academy achieve their Skills for Work Level 5 and 6 Personal Development Award.

The judges were particularly impressed with the strong links the school has forged with the Carrick Centre which operates a café, soft play and hall hire service. The centre has provided opportunities for the young workers in admin, ICT, childcare and grounds maintenance, and has also enabled them to complete a number of courses and workshops on first aid, food hygiene, health & safety, cookery and volunteering to boost their employability credentials even further.

South Ayrshire councillor William Grant, said: “Congratulations to the school and the young people who have worked extremely hard to enhance their employability skills.

“This award recognises the SQA’s continued signposting to Carrick Academy as a school of best practice and that many young people have gone on to positive destinations with the help of this work experience.”

Johnny Rusk depute head teacher at Carrick Academy said: “Our senior pupils benefit greatly from their work experience, not just in terms of developments in key employability skills but also in the softer skills of communication and teamwork.”

Coral McMillan at The Carrick Centre said: “We’re proud to work with such a forward thinking school.

“This award acknowledges the benefits of working in partnership to gain the best experiences for young people.”