All schools closed on Thursday

As the snow continues to fall South Ayrshire Council has taken the decision to close all schools tomorrow, Thursday, March 1.

A spokesperson for the council said: “With the worsening weather conditions forecast between 3pm on February 28 and 10am on March 1, and the escalated weather warnings from the Met Office, we have taken a decision to close all schools in South Ayrshire on Thursday, March 1.

“While the amber and red weather warnings do not currently apply to South Ayrshire itself, we know from our experience today, combined with the advice from the Scottish Government of major disruption to travel arrangements, that this will have a significant impact on the ability of our teaching staff to travel to work from other areas.

At this time, all schools are expected to open as normal on Friday, March 2, and a further update will be provided if the situation changes.”